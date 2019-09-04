Perez is eyeing a return to City Hall

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Eddie Perez is poised for a comeback.

The former Mayor of Hartford is trying to knock off incumbent Mayor Luke Bronin in next Tuesday’s Democratic primary. The run comes almost a decade after Perez resigned from office on corruption charges.

News 8’s George Colli met up with Perez by Hartford’s Learning Corridor, a development project near Trinity College that he was heavily involved with during his time as Mayor.

“This is an excellent example of what Hartford can do. It’s a regional effort and almost 1,300 students come here every day from 29 to 39 towns,” said Perez. “It’s in a neighborhood that was gang and drug infested. There was prostitution.”

Perez says his campaign has knocked on more than 20,000 doors. He says residents tell him over and over that the city needs to offer them more opportunities.

“I want to give kids opportunities. I want to give small businesses opportunities. I want to give more people the opportunity to but their homes,” said Perez.

Perez is challenging the Democratic incumbent Luke Bronin in the primary. He says the city needs a different kind of leadership.

“The basic functions of our municipality have fallen apart. We can’t fill pot holes. We can’t pick up the garbage. The fire department has low morale and the police department has no leadership,” said Perez. “All these things combine to drag Hartford residents down.”

Perez says the decision to put himself back onto the public stage is out of a sense of duty to the city he loves.

“My middle name is Hartford. It’s Eddie ‘Hartford’ Perez,” said Perez. “I’m committed to this city. I know this city. I know the people in the city and I’ve had the same experiences that all of my neighbors have had.”

No matter what the result of Tuesday’s primary is, Perez says he plans on being on the general election ballot in November.