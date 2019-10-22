Police investigate on line threats to State Senator

SPRAGUE, Conn. (WTNH)– State and Capitol Police are investigating online threats made on a Republican Party Facebook page against a Democratic State Senator.

The Senator, Cathy Osten, is also First Selectman in Sprague. Osten is running for re-election and the posts involve a campaign incident over the weekend.

Top Democratic state lawmakers from as far away as Norwalk and New Haven descended on the tiny Eastern Connecticut town of Sprague, population 3,000, to decry all online threats and abuse.

Senator Martin Looney (D-New Haven), the State Senate President Pro tem saying, “Whether it’s directed at a Democratic State Senator and First Selectman, Cathy Osten, or against a Republican Mayor Erin Stewart.”

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart has been subjected to online insults attributed to well known New Britain Democrats, including a city council candidate.

In the Osten case, the online postings are considered threats. She is running for re-election as First Selectman. The threats were posted on a State Republican Party ‘Facebook’ page.

It was alleged she drove over someone’s lawn. The Republican Party ‘Facebook’ page posted pictures of tire marks and wrote that Osten is “too lazy to walk around the house.”

One commentator posting that he would have “pulled her out of that car and knocked her out.” A second person wrote “she does that to the wrong person she might get shot.” A third person posting; “I’ll shot her.”

Osten saying Tuesday, “I think I was disappointed that anybody would say this today. In today’s world and because you cannot ever take it as just words anymore.”

Senator Looney adding, “It is something that we all need to stand up against and to call out as the kind of corrosive impact that it is having in our society.”

In response, J-R Romano, the Chairman of the state Republican Party says; “It’s outrageous that a post about driving on someone’s lawn would generate such such an over the top response. These posts are from random people not connected to the Republican Party. It demonstrates a sad and tragic part of social media.”

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano also issuing a statement saying he agrees with Senator Looney about the importance of speaking out against hate and so has Governor Lamont.