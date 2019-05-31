Poll: Governor Ned Lamont's approval rating

(WTNH) - What do people in Connecticut think of the job Governor Lamont is doing?

According to a New Sacred Heart University-Hartford Courant poll, 40 percent disapprove of how Lamont is handling the job.

Nearly 25 percent approve of the governor, while a good chunk, 35 percent, are still unsure.

Those surveyed seem to have the biggest issue with Governor Lamont's support for highway tolls and his opposition to increase taxes on the wealthy.

