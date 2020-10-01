Poll workers wanted across the state for Election Day

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The presidential election is about a month away now, and across the country, officials are seeing a poll worker shortage.

The spokesperson for the Secretary of the State’s Office said finding folks to work Election Day has been a challenge for many years and the pandemic has only made it worse.

They had about 250 volunteers for the primary and hoping to get about 1,000 for November.

News 8 checked in to see how they’re doing in Waterbury. Officials said they pay their poll workers, adding that they’re lucky.

During the primary in August, they had folks drop out last minute because of COVID, but said it was easy to find folks to replace them.

They’re building their waiting list to make sure they’re ready for November.

“I would say 98% of our workers from August are coming back,” said Tim Decarlo Waterbury Republican registrar. “Every time we hire, we end up losing a few people, so we usually have a waiting list that we work off of. A lot of our poll workers are over the age of 65, and they were adamant in August that they were working and they’re adamant again in November. I know not every town is up against that, but we have some very dedicated folks here in Waterbury.”

Statewide they are still looking for recruits. Those interested can sign up online.