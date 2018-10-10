Pope compares abortion to hiring a hit man to solve problems
(AP) - Pope Francis compared abortion to a mafia-style killing Wednesday, saying it's the equivalent of hiring a hit man to "take out a human life to solve a problem."
Francis made the comments, among his strongest yet against abortion, during his weekly Wednesday audience dedicated to the commandment exhorting the faithful not to kill.
Francis said some people justify abortion as respecting other rights. But, he asked, "How can an act that suppresses innocent and defenseless life as it blossoms be therapeutic, civil or simply human?"
He asked if it was fair "to take out a human life" to solve a problem: "Is it fair to hire a hit man to solve a problem? It is not fair. We cannot take out a human being, even if it is small."
It was the second time within recent months that Francis has expressed the church's longstanding opposition to abortion in violent, stark terms.
In June, Francis denounced how some couples resort to pre-natal testing to see if their unborn babies have malformations and then choose to have an abortion, which he said was the "white glove" equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics program.
Related Content: Ruling strikes down parts of St. Louis 'abortion ordinance'
Francis has framed both abortion and euthanasia as part of what he calls today's "throwaway culture," where the sick, the poor, the elderly and the unborn are considered unworthy of protection and dignity by a society that prizes instead individual prowess and success.
Official church teaching opposing abortion is absolute, providing for no exceptions. That said, Francis has acknowledged that women sometimes are driven by circumstance to abortion and he has extended the ability of ordinary priests — and not just bishops — to absolve them of the sin of abortion if they repent.
Francis' comments came during a three-week meeting of bishops from around the world on young people, where sexuality, including premarital sex, is among the topics of discussion.
Catholic teaching on abortion has been in the headlines lately, including during the divisive confirmation process of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Jesuit-educated Catholic whose vote could overturn legalized abortion in the U.S.
In addition, senators in Argentina rejected a bill in August that would have legalized the procedure in Francis' home country.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael
- Meriden firefighter calls for mayday during Tuesday night fire
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida with 155 mph winds
- Study: Cutting down on screen time can lead to better brain function in children
- Deputy Chief of Staff to New Haven mayor abruptly retires
- The Rock to start in Netflix original film
- DeLauro visits flu shot clinic following new $140 million bill
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael
Americares sent out an emergency relief team to Florida today, as Hurricane Michael officially made its landfall.Read More »
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida with 155 mph winds
- Watch: Couple marries on the beach before Hurricane Michael
- Hurricane Michael now Cat. 4 with 150 mph winds, monster storm taking aim at Panhandle
- WATCH LIVE: Continuing Coverage of Hurricane Michael
- Video: Hurricane Michael conditions across the coast
- Live Cams: Tracking Hurricane Michael
- Major Hurricane Michael bearing down on Florida Panhandle
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael
Americares sent out an emergency relief team to Florida today, as Hurricane...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Meriden firefighter calls for mayday during Tuesday night fire
A firefighter called for mayday while battling a fire in Meriden.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Deputy Chief of Staff to New Haven mayor abruptly retires
Patricia "Pattie" Lawlor, the deputy chief of staff to New Haven Mayor Toni...Read More »
-
DeLauro visits flu shot clinic following new $140 million bill
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro visited the New Haven Health Department's flu shot...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Guilford police warn of recent scam targeting grandparents
Grandparents in Guilford are being victimized by a recent scam going around...Read More »
Video Center
-
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update
Hurricane Michael makes landfall, and we have a very mild afternoon out there!Read More »
-
Planet Fitness talks about October Promotion
We are joined by Mike Katz, Planet Fitness Owner to tell you about their October Promotion.Read More »
-
Actress Sophie Grace tells us about her role in Terror in the Woods
The star of "Terror in the Woods" Sophie Grace talks about her new Lifetime movie.Read More »