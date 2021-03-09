Power dynamic at State capitol shifting after court case decision on school mask mandate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A government power struggle is back front and center between Governor Ned Lamont and state lawmakers. Gov. Lamont’s COVID-19 pandemic emergency orders are set to expire soon. A recent court case on those executive powers has reignited the tug-of-war.

At a news conference Tuesday in Middletown, the governor was asked about the struggle.

“I can’t do all this by fiat,” said Lamont.

But some in the legislature say the governor has been ruling alone for a year. His lieutenant governor challenged that. Lt. Governor Susan Bysewicz recalling legislative leaders being asked, “‘Which executive orders don’t you like?’ And they couldn’t point to a one.”

The microscope on the administration’s actions is a direct result of a summary judgment in a mask mandate case.

Judge Thomas Moukawsher wrote in his 36-page decision: “It’s only when leaders evolve into masters and masters transform into tyrants that we regret losing the means to keep them in check.”

Adding, “Nothing in this opinion suggests the executive branch has done the wrong thing, it suggests the right thing must be done constitutionally.”

State Representative Vin Candelora, the Republican House minority leader tells News 8, “Sadly, it took the judicial branch, a co-equal branch of government to step in.”

The Republican House minority leader says it’s not what the governor did – it’s how he did it, citing more than 80-executive orders with no legislative oversite. Rep. Candelora says he has a stack of letters that request the administration change some of the executive orders because residents were being harmed.

Rep. Candelora said, “The governor’s comments are disingenuous at best.”

On April 20 the governor’s executive orders expire unless the legislature votes to keep them.

Gov. Lamont says, “I’ll give them a strong recommendation starting with masks in classrooms and on buses.”

Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter tells News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina, his staff is going through every document to see which policy will stay and which will go.

By and large, he believes the governor has used his powers well and according to the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance.

Rep. Ritter suggested the notion that there is more political infighting isn’t something he believes. “Whether they don’t believe in science or because they didn’t like a particular order they found controversial – they might gripe about it.”

Ritter adds, “I think the vast majority of executive orders will expire.”

What may remain, he says, are orders directed at healthcare needs. For example, allowing medical assistants to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The speaker also says instead of a 10-member committee giving the governor his special emergency powers, there will be discussion around a vote by the full legislature. That body may also decide how long those powers will last in the future.