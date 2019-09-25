President Trump calls out Sen. Murphy while discussing Ukraine call

(WTNH)– President Donald Trump held a new conference Wednesday afternoon where he directly called out a Connecticut senator.

At his press conference, Trump addressed the impeachment proceedings against him announced yesterday, specifically in relation to his controversial phone call with the President of Ukraine.

Monday, Senator Chris Murphy said the president of Ukraine told him he felt pressured by President Trump to hand over dirt on Joe Biden and the Biden family. Murphy said that what the president asked of the Ukrainian President, “was a fundamentally-corrupt act and Republicans and Democrats need to acknowledge that.”

Trump had this to say Wednesday about Murphy’s claim: