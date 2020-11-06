President Trump calls Quinnipiac University Poll ‘phony’ during address to nation

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — President Donald Trump has called out several election polls for being “phony” and “fake” — one of which was published by Quinnipiac University the day prior to the presidential election.

During a news conference on Thursday, Trump said that media polling was “election interference.”

“We [Republicans] are also, I believe, the party of inclusion as everyone now recognizes media polling was election interference in the truest sense of that word,” he said. “…These really phony polls, I have to call them phony polls, fake polls, were designed to keep our voters at home, create the illusion on momentum for Mr. Biden and diminish Republican’s ability to raise funds. They were what’s called suppression polls, everyone knows that know, and it’s never been used to the extent it’s been used on this last election.”

Then, the president singled out Quinnipiac University, saying its latest poll was “wrong on every occasion.”

The poll found 47% of likely voters would support Joe Biden and 42% would support Trump.

“Likely voters have a favorable view of Biden, 48 – 43 percent, while they have an unfavorable view of Trump, 50 – 42 percent,” the poll findings read.

“The day before the election, Quinnipiac, which was wrong on every occasion that I know of, had Joe Biden up by five points in Florida, and they were off by 8.4 points, and I won Florida easily,” Trump said. “They had me losing Florida by a lot and I ended up winning Florida by a lot.”

The poll also found that Biden would take Ohio and would be favored more nationally.

“They had him [Biden] up four points in Ohio, and they were off by 12.2 points, and I also won Ohio, the great state of Ohio, very easily,” he added.

Quinnipiac University told News 8 it has had successful polls in the past and stands behind its polling methodology.

“For more than two decades, the Quinnipiac University Poll has been a highly-trusted source of opinion surveys with a stellar track record,” said Doug Schwartz, Associate Vice President and Director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “We stand behind our methodology and the polling industry provides valuable insights into changing political opinions over time. We learn with each election cycle and our experts will examine our polling methods and make any necessary adjustments in future years.”

As of Thursday evening, The Associated Press reports Biden has 264 electoral votes while Trump has 214; 270 votes are needed to win.