President Trump expresses anger over Mueller Report

(ABC NEWS) - Shortly after the public got a first look at the Mueller Report, President Trump claimed it amounted to complete vindication --"Game over! Time to get back to work, folks."

But now the President is lashing out, specifically at some his former top aides who told Robert Mueller Trump lied to the public and wanted them to do things that could amount to obstruction of justice.

Now, in a series of angry tweets, the President calls some of their accounts "fabricated & totally untrue" and "Total BS and only given to make the other person look good (or me look bad)."

He appears to be particularly angry at his former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who talked extensively to the special counsel.

Under oath, McGahn said the president repeatedly asked him to have Mueller fired.

McGahn said he refused the President's order and refused to lie about it later. He had extensive notes of his conversations with Trump to back up his account.

The President tweeted, "Watch out for people that take so-called 'notes,' when the notes never existed until needed."

For the most part, Republicans in congress haven't said much about Mueller's report, which paints a dark portrait of chaos and dishonesty in the Trump White House.

But Senator Mitt Romney offered a harsh assessment, saying, "I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President."

The Justice Department has just put out a statement saying that that subpoena is "premature and unnecessary" because they have released a lightly redacted version of the report and the Justice Department has also offered to show a less redacted version to a select bipartisan group of congressional leaders. But Democrats are not accepting that this will be fought out in the courts.