President Trump issues new pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former top campaign officials

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump issued a new wave of pardons and executive clemencies for the second night in a row. 26 people received full pardons and three had their sentences commuted. Former Trump Presidential campaign chair Paul Manafort, aide Roger Stone and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s dad, Charles Kushner, were among those on the list.

The actions bring to 49 the number of people who President Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

Paul Manafort

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort (R) arrives at the Albert V. Bryan U.S. Courthouse for an arraignment hearing as a protester holds up a sign March 8, 2018 in Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, was indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and was convicted of multiple crimes by a jury. He initially agreed to cooperate with the investigation, and then lied to prosecutors. He spent close to two years in prison for bank and tax fraud, illegal foreign lobbying and witness tampering, before being released to home confinement due to the pandemic.

Manafort reacted to the news on Twitter:

Mr. President, my family & I humbly thank you for the Presidential Pardon you bestowed on me. Words cannot fully convey how grateful we are. — Paul Manafort (@PaulManafort) December 24, 2020

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office responded to the pardon with a statement.

“This action underscores the urgent need to hold Mr. Manafort accountable for his crimes against the People of New York as alleged in our indictment. We will continue to pursue our appellate remedies.” Danny frost, spokesperson for manhattan District attorney

Roger Stone

Roger Stone leaves Federal Court after a sentencing hearing on February 20, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Roger Stone, 68, declined to cooperate with prosecutors in connection with the special counsel’s Russia investigation. Stone was a longtime informal adviser and friend to President Trump.

He faced a 40-month prison sentence, but that had previously been commuted by the president. Stone has always maintained his innocence.

Charles Kushner

Charles Kushner (C) wades though the media with his legal team and wife to the U.S. District Courthouse on August 18, 2004, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Charles Kushner, the father of the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

In 2004, Charles Kushner pleaded guilty to 16 counts of tax evasion, one count of retaliating against a federal witness and one count of lying to the Federal Election Commission.

He served two years in prison before being released in 2006.

The witness Kushner was accused of retaliating against was his own brother-in-law, who was cooperating with federal officials in a campaign finance investigation against him.

Kushner was accused of videotaping his brother-in-law with a prostitute and sending the video to his sister.

