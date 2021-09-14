Primary elections happening across CT for mayoral, municipal, Board of Ed positions

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Voters across Connecticut will be heading to the polls Tuesday for Primary Election Day.

Voters are asked to come out in many cities and towns to take part in these elections.

Some notable ones include the Democratic primary for mayor of Hamden, New Britain, and Stamford.

Hamden‘s primary election has three candidates vying for the Democratic vote. Incumbent Mayor Curt Leng is going against two others: former Legislative Council member and business owner Lauren Garrett and Peter Cyr, who brings a background in statewide political organizing.

For New Britain, Robert “Bobby” Sanchez is coming into the Democratic primary with a party endorsement, going up against Alicia Hernandez Strong. Whoever wins this primary will go against incumbent Republican Mayor Erin Stewart come November.

In New Haven, there will be an Aldermanic Primary for Ward 20. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will be at Lincoln Basset School Tuesday morning to greet voters.

There is a Democratic Primary in East Hartford for the Board of Education. There’s also a Republican primary in Guilford for Board of Education candidates.

Primary polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

General elections are on Nov. 2.