Primary results to be audited at randomly selected polling locations around CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Secretary of the State Denise Merrill randomly selected several voting precincts to have primary results audited following the August 11 primary.

Five percent of the polling places that use optical scan machines are subject to the audit, as prescribed by Connecticut General Statutes 9-320f.

There were 585 polling locations that used optical scan machines. Merrill Secretary chose 30 primary and five alternate locations.

Officials said hand-counted ballots will be matched against vote totals from the machines.

The results of audits will be analyzed by the University of Connecticut, the Secretary of the State’s Office and the State Elections Enforcement Commission, and then be made available to the public.

“I think this is a very important part of what we try to do to reassure the public that our voting is transparent and is accurate,” Merrill said. “I have to say, over these 14 years, they’ve been remarkably accurate. I think over 99 percent accurate each year, so we’re pretty confident in our voting systems at this point.”

A list of polling locations to be audited include:

Norwalk – Columbus School

New Haven – Ross/Woodward

Newington – Elizabeth Green School

Darien – District 3 – Noroton Heights Fire Department

Simsbury – Latimer Lane School

Stamford – Domus- The Old Rogers School

Middletown – Wesley School – District 9

New Haven – King-Robinson School

Middletown – Snow School – District 8

Darien – District 4 – Hindley School

North Branford – Stanley T. Williams School

Hartford – South End Senior Wellness Center

New Britain – Roosevelt Middle School

Middlebury – Shepardson Community Center 002

Bethel – Stony Hill Fire House -2

Bridgeport – Bassick High School

Meriden – St. Rose Community Center

Hamden – Ridge Hill School

Southington – Oshana Elementary School

Branford – St. Therese Church Hall (Orchard House)

New Hartford – New Hartford Town Hall

Middletown – South District Firehouse- District 10

Middletown – Bielefield School (Woodrow Wilson Middle School) District 11

New Britain – Chamberlain School

Bridgeport – Thomas Hooker School

Wallingford – Dag Hammarskjold Middle School

Middlefield – Community Center Room 2

Danbury – Westside Middle School

Avon – Firehouse Co #1

North Haven – Montowese Elementary School

Alternates:

New Haven – Brennan Rogers (Clarence Rogers School 01)

Newington – Anna Reynolds School

Kent – Town Hall

Shelton – Mohegan School

Bristol – West Bristol School

Races to be audited will be selected bu the town clerk.