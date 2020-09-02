Primary results to be audited at randomly selected polling locations around CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Secretary of the State Denise Merrill randomly selected several voting precincts to have primary results audited following the August 11 primary.
Five percent of the polling places that use optical scan machines are subject to the audit, as prescribed by Connecticut General Statutes 9-320f.
There were 585 polling locations that used optical scan machines. Merrill Secretary chose 30 primary and five alternate locations.
Officials said hand-counted ballots will be matched against vote totals from the machines.
The results of audits will be analyzed by the University of Connecticut, the Secretary of the State’s Office and the State Elections Enforcement Commission, and then be made available to the public.
“I think this is a very important part of what we try to do to reassure the public that our voting is transparent and is accurate,” Merrill said. “I have to say, over these 14 years, they’ve been remarkably accurate. I think over 99 percent accurate each year, so we’re pretty confident in our voting systems at this point.”
A list of polling locations to be audited include:
- Norwalk – Columbus School
- New Haven – Ross/Woodward
- Newington – Elizabeth Green School
- Darien – District 3 – Noroton Heights Fire Department
- Simsbury – Latimer Lane School
- Stamford – Domus- The Old Rogers School
- Middletown – Wesley School – District 9
- New Haven – King-Robinson School
- Middletown – Snow School – District 8
- Darien – District 4 – Hindley School
- North Branford – Stanley T. Williams School
- Hartford – South End Senior Wellness Center
- New Britain – Roosevelt Middle School
- Middlebury – Shepardson Community Center 002
- Bethel – Stony Hill Fire House -2
- Bridgeport – Bassick High School
- Meriden – St. Rose Community Center
- Hamden – Ridge Hill School
- Southington – Oshana Elementary School
- Branford – St. Therese Church Hall (Orchard House)
- New Hartford – New Hartford Town Hall
- Middletown – South District Firehouse- District 10
- Middletown – Bielefield School (Woodrow Wilson Middle School) District 11
- New Britain – Chamberlain School
- Bridgeport – Thomas Hooker School
- Wallingford – Dag Hammarskjold Middle School
- Middlefield – Community Center Room 2
- Danbury – Westside Middle School
- Avon – Firehouse Co #1
- North Haven – Montowese Elementary School
Alternates:
- New Haven – Brennan Rogers (Clarence Rogers School 01)
- Newington – Anna Reynolds School
- Kent – Town Hall
- Shelton – Mohegan School
- Bristol – West Bristol School
Races to be audited will be selected bu the town clerk.