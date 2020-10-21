Profane messages briefly mar congressional debate

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Candidates in Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District race are condemning profane and threatening messages that appeared on screen during a virtual debate.

Democratic U.S. Rep. John Larson, Republican Mary Fay and Green Party candidate Tom McCormick took part remotely in Monday’s video conference debate. The messages contained profane, sexual and anti-LGBTQ language.

Larson says the hatred shown in the messages “has no place in Connecticut” and that it’s despicable that Fay, who is gay, was attacked along with the moderator.

Fay calls the comments hateful, vulgar and disgusting. Mccormick also condemned them but said the incident shouldn’t be given undue attention.