(WTNH) – News 8 is your local election headquarters. There’s a crowded field of candidates hoping to become the state’s next Secretary of the State.

Seven potential candidates, all Democrats, sounded off about a wide range of voting issues.

In a virtual town hall called “Promote the Vote” the wide open field of seven hopefuls were asked how they plan to increase voter participation in a time of serious government mistrust.

State Rep. Stephanie Thomas, New Haven Public Health Director Maritza Bond, New Haven Alderman Darryl Brackeen Jr., CT Lottery Board of Directors Chairman Rob Simmelikaer, State Rep. Josh Elliott, State Rep. Hilda Santiago, and State Rep. Matt Lesser all participated in the town hall.

They discussed topics including early voting and voter suppression.