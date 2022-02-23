(WTNH) – As election season heats up, one of the big races we are watching for this fall in our state is the race for Secretary of the State.

On Monday night, News 8 introduced you to the seven Democrats vying for the position. Now, we are looking at the Republicans.

News 8 held a virtual discussion with the three Republicans running for Connecticut’s Secretary of the State. Dominic Rapini is a former candidate for governor and senior account manager at Apple, Terrie Wood is a long-time State Rep. from Darien, and Brock Weber has worked on a number of GOP campaigns and currently works for New Britain Mayor Erin Steward.

This fall, CT voters will decide if early voting will be allowed from now on.

This is the first time the Secretary of the State job in Connecticut has been open in a dozen years. The woman in the position now, Denise Merrill, is not running for a fourth term.