NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A bill being proposed by State Rep. Kevin Ryan of Norwich is raising some eyebrows.

The Democrat has proposed a bill that would allow 12-year-olds to get vaccinations of any kind without the consent of their parent.

“The legislation proposed is an issue that has been an important concern for my constituent. As their representative, it’s my duty to express their requests and ensure their concerns have been taken seriously, especially on a health care issue,” State Rep. Kevin Ryan said.



Opponents say this could put children’s lives at risk and take power away from parents.



“Knowing my children knowing my grandchildren – to enable them to do that without parental consent – suppose your child has an adverse reaction and you have no idea that this has happened to them,” State Rep. Holly Cheesemen (R) said.

It will be up to the Public Health Committee to decide whether the legislation moves forward.