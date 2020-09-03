Protesters rally against Governor’s extension of emergency powers at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly 100 protesters rallied at the State Capitol Thursday morning to condemn Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order extension.

Many of the protesters say their freedoms are being taken away, some of them being small business owners, others are families.

They are upset that Democratic lawmakers are not challenging the governor on his extension of emergency powers through February 2021. They say the restrictions are costing them their livelihoods.

Vernon Sen. Dan Champagne (R) said, “A lot of damage is being done across Connecticut, from businesses to people’s lives, and it’s time for the legislature to step up and be part of those decisions. Cutting the legislature out is not the way to go.”

Both Democratic and Republican leaders are, in fact, questioning the emergency extension of powers. There is still time for lawmakers to challenge that decision, but nothing has happened yet to force the governor’s hand.

Right now, 95% of Connecticut’s economy is back up and running.