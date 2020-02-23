Breaking News
Public Health Committee to vote on controversial vaccine bill

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Public Health Committee will vote on a controversial vaccine bill that’s getting a lot of attention here in Connecticut.

It would get rid of the religious exemption, meaning parents would no longer be able to use their religion as a reason not to get their children vaccinated.

Last week, more than 400 people testified in support and opposition of the bill for nearly 24 hours straight.

If the bill passes in the committee, it would then move on in the legislative process.

Public Health Committee agenda for Monday night's meeting

