Public health officials join Blumenthal saying Trump vape ban not enough

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Massachusetts lawmakers have approved the nation’s toughest restrictions on flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. The ban was passed by the Senate early Thursday, Nov. 21, before the legislature broke for a holiday recess. It had earlier been passed by the state House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(WTNH) — Connecticut public health officials joined Senator Richard Blumenthal Monday to call on the F.D.A. to issue a complete ban on flavored vaping products after, they say, President Trump retreated from his promise to protect the nation’s youth from vaping.

The most recent surveys indicated that one out of every four high school students in Connecticut is vaping and 60% of them say they use flavored products because they like them.

Those statistics on high school vaping are from 2017 and are the most recent available. There’s every reason to suspect those numbers have gone up since then.

The Connecticut Commissioner of Public Health, Renee Coleman-Mitchell, telling News 8, the bottom line is that this is not a fix, “it is just another ploy.”

Ruth Vanovi of the American Lung Association adding, “The White House proposed plan is not a compromise. This proposal will only compromise the health of our nation’s children.”

Connecticut public health officials say that President Trump has retreated on his promise to protect the nation’s youth by excluding menthol and refillable flavored pod systems from his proposed ban on vaping products.

“Those that are already using and or are addicted to e-cigarettes and vaping products will more than likely make the switch to menthol once this ban goes into effect.” – Commissioner Coleman-Mitchell

It means that flavored liquids of all kinds would still be available as the proposed ban only affects flavored vaping products in closed pod systems like JUUL.

And the detection job in schools is being further complicated by vaping device products disguised as everyday objects like ball point pens, car or truck key fobs, even inside working wrist watches that pop off the wrist band for easy to use vaping.

John Frassinelli of the Connecticut Department of Education explained, “Students continue to believe that these products are safe, in large part, due to the marketing of those products as being safe.”

The public health officials joined Senator Richard Blumenthal Monday in calling on the Food and Drug Administration to issue a complete ban on all flavored vaping products.

“We need, more than ever, for Connecticut to be a leader, given the federal retreat and surrender to e-cigarette and tobacco interests.” – Public Health officials

Connecticut made the age change to 21 for purchasing all tobacco products starting last October.

Additional proposals are being prepared right now for state lawmakers to consider in the new legislative session that begins in February.