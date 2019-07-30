QU National Poll finds half of U.S. voters say Trump is racist, over half say to not impeach

In this July 29, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks before signing H.R. 1327, an act ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WTNH) — In the Quinnipiac University National Poll released on Tuesday, the survey finds that half of American voters say President Trump is a racist. In the same survey, 60 percent of voters say officials should not begin impeachment against Trump.

In the poll, 51 – 45 percent of American voters say President Donald Trump is a racist. 80 percent of black voters and 55 percent of Hispanic voters believe Trump is racist. 55 percent of men believe Trump is not a racist, while 59 percent of women believe he is.

On the matter of impeachment, 60 versus 32 percent of voters say Congress should not begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. 61 percent of Democrats and 66 percent among black voters are in support of impeachment proceedings, but “every other listed party, gender, education, age, and racial group is opposed.”

On the other hand, 52 percent versus 40 percent of American voters say Trump attempted to “derail or obstruct” the investigation into the 2016 election and 56 percent against 31 percent say the Mueller Report did not clear the president of any wrongdoing.

For the complete report, click below:

