QU National Poll: Warren leads in Democratic primary race, Biden slips

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WTNH) — The most recent Quinnipiac University National Poll, American voters polled in favor of Senator Elizabeth Warren while numbers for Former Vice President Joe Biden has dipped.

From the poll, ” Warren receives 28 percent of the vote among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, while Biden gets 21 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders gets 15 percent, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets 10 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris is at 5 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar is at 3 percent.”

“Former Vice President Joe Biden slips, Senator Elizabeth Warren steadies, Senator Bernie Sanders gets his groove back, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg breaks back into double digits,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

Biden is still viewed as the best candidate to win against President Trump in the 2020 election, the survey finds.

Additionally, Sanders is viewed as the most honest Democratic candidate, while Warren wins the vote for the Democratic candidate with the best policy ideas.

For the full report of the national poll, click below: