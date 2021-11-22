QU Poll: 66% say politics not welcome at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year

(WTNH) – If there’s something people can agree on this Thanksgiving it’s that politics are not welcoming at the dinner table. That’s according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll shows that 66 percent say they want to avoid discussing politics while only 21 percent say they’re looking forward to playing a little political hot potato at the dinner table. Nine percent of people say it’s very likely there will be a ‘heated debate’ this Thursday.

As for charitable giving this holiday season, 70 percent plan to give the same amount they did last year, 19 percent plan to give more, and 7 percent plan to give less.

To see the full poll results, click here.