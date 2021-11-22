QU Poll: 66% say politics not welcome at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year

Politics

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Higher prices are being served up this Thanksgiving. (Credit: Getty)

(WTNH) – If there’s something people can agree on this Thanksgiving it’s that politics are not welcoming at the dinner table. That’s according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll shows that 66 percent say they want to avoid discussing politics while only 21 percent say they’re looking forward to playing a little political hot potato at the dinner table. Nine percent of people say it’s very likely there will be a ‘heated debate’ this Thursday.

As for charitable giving this holiday season, 70 percent plan to give the same amount they did last year, 19 percent plan to give more, and 7 percent plan to give less.

To see the full poll results, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

