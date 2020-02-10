QU POLL: Bernie Sanders leading Democratic race for President, Biden falls short

From left, Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, shakes hands with former Vice President Joe Biden as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., watches Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, before the start of a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Quinnipiac University poll released Monday found that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has claimed “front-runner” status in the Democratic Presidential candidate race for the first time. Following the Iowa Caucus, Sanders has pulled ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to the poll, heading in to the New Hampshire Primary, when asked about the Democratic presidential candidates, 25% of the vote among Democrat and Independent voters who usually vote democrat went for Senator Sanders, 17% went for Biden, 15% went to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. In fourth place, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren received 14%, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg received 10%, and Senator Amy Klobucar received 4%.

In a January 28th poll, prior to the Iowa caucuses, Biden was leading in candidates with 26% of the vote, while Sanders got 21%.

According to QU poll analyst Tim Malloy, Biden sliding to 17% of support is his lowest number yet.

On the other hand, former mayor Bloomberg has come from behind in the race, having skipped the Iowa Caucus.

“Is the Bloomberg camp prepping the white horse for him to ride to the rescue? Maybe not yet, but without setting foot in Iowa or New Hampshire, he is suddenly a looming shadow over the primary field.” – QU poll analyst Tim Malloy

