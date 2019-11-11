QU Poll: Biden holds slight lead in New Hamphire’s Democratic primary

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A new Quinnipiac University poll found that former Vice President Joe Biden has a slight lead in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary for president.

The poll announced on Monday that with less than 100 days to go, Biden is receiving support from 20 percent of New Hampshire’s likely Democratic voters.

As for the other candidates, Elizabeth Warrant gets 16 percent, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets 15 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders gets 14 percent, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard gets 6 percent, businessman Andrew Yang gets 4 percent, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer are each at 3 percent.

14 percent of likely voters remain undecided.

“New Hampshire has mountains. Iowa has plains. They couldn’t be more different except for the results of the last two Quinnipiac University polls, which both show 4 candidates in the top tier. Although Biden has a slight lead in the Granite State, it’s far from rock solid, and both states are clearly still up for grabs,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

In a separate question, 54 percent say they definitely would not vote for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg if he got into the race.

