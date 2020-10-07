QU Poll: Biden leading over Trump in Florida, Penn., Iowa after debate, President’s COVID-19 diagnosis

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Florida, in the race for president, according to the latest poll from Quinnipiac University.

The polls were conducted between Oct. 1 and 5, which was days after the first presidential debate and during the President’s coronavirus diagnosis and treatment.

Leads

In Iowa, the QU polls say Biden has a slight lead over Trump; 50-45%. This was the first QU poll of likely voters in Iowa.

In Florida, likely voters support Biden over Trump 51-40%. Compared to a QU poll conducted on Florida’s likely voters on Sept. 3, Biden had 48% support and Trump had 45% support.

In Pennsylvania, likely voters support Biden over Trump 54-41%. Compared to a QU poll conducted on likely voters in Penn. on Sept. 3, Biden received 52% support to Trump’s 44%.

Debate

More than 40% in each of the states said the debate made them think less favorably for Trump. Florida 44%, Penn. 46%, and Iowa 45%.

Also, more than 40% said it had no impact on the favorability of the candidates. Florida 43%, Penn. 44%, and Iowa 43%.

Less than 10% of them said it made them think more favorably of Trump. Florida 9%, Penn. 7%, and Iowa 9%.

Around 50% of voters across the three states said the debate had no impact on their view of Biden. Florida 48%, Penn. 50%, and Iowa 49%.

A little more than a quarter of likely voters said the debate made them think more favorably of Biden. Florida 29%, Penn. 27%, and Iowa 26%.

Around 20% said it made them think less favorably of Biden. Florida 19%, Penn. 19% and Iowa 22%.

Trump handling coronavirus response and job as president

In Florida, likely voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus response 56-40%.

52% disapprove of the way he is handling his job as president in Florida. 42% do approve.

In Penn., likely voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus response 58-40%.

56% disapprove of the way he is handling his job as president in Pennsylvania. 41% do approve.

In Iowa, likely voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus response 51-45%.

52% disapprove of the way he is handling his job as president in Iowa. 46% do approve.

