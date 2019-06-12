Politics

QU Poll finds majority of voters support charging sitting president, oppose impeaching Trump

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 02:30 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 02:31 PM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A Quinnipiac University National Poll released Wednesday showed a majority of American voters believe any sitting president should be subject to criminal charges, but say Congress should not begin the process to impeach President Donald Trump.

69 percent of U.S. voters say a sitting president should face charges, while 24 percent say a president should be charged with crimes after they leave office.

According to the poll, 52-35 percent of Republicans support charging a sitting president, while support among Democrats is 83-12 percent and 68-26 percent among independent voters.

57-29 percent of U.S. voters say President Trump committed crimes before taking office, while 45-45 percent of voters say President Trump committed crimes while in office.

In regards to the Robert Mueller's report, 55-35 percent of voters say the Special Counsel report did not clear Trump of any wrongdoing.

As for whether Congress should investigate to determine whether to bring impeachment charges against Trump, 48 percent say yes and 49 percent say no.

The poll finds 61-33 percent of voters say Congress should not begin the process to impeach President Trump and 50-44 percent say Trump does not deserve to be impeached.

For the poll report, click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center