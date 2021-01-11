New QU Poll finds that 74% of voters say democracy in U.S. is under threat following attack on Capitol

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Quinnipiac University Poll has revealed that 74% of voters believe that democracy in the United States is under threat following last week’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The poll, which was released on Monday, revealed that only 21% of voters think democracy in the country is alive and well.

“When it comes to whether American democracy is under threat, both Republicans and Democrats see a raging five-alarm fire, but clearly disagree on who started it,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy, in a press release.

Additionally the poll found that 56% of voters hold President Donald Trump responsible for the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but only a slight majority of 52% of voters believe he should be removed from office. However, 53% of voters think he should resign as president.

