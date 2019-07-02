QU poll releases Democratic presidential candidate ratings following debate

(WTNH)–A new Quinnipiac University poll finds presidential candidate Joe Biden’s numbers sinking and Kamala Harris gaining, following last week’s debate.

The former vice president still leads the Democratic primary race, but only by 2 points over California Senator Kamala Harris.

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg round out the top 5.

Those polled still believe Biden has the best chance of the candidates to defeat President Trump in 2020.

Governor Lamont is also throwing his support behind Biden, Tweeting Tuesday morning that Biden is the kind of president we need now more than ever.