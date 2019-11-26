QU Poll: Trump’s approval rate rises after impeachment hearings, Biden leads Democratic primary race

(WTNH) — Quinnipiac University has released their latest polls results on the leading Democratic presidential primary candidates and President Trump’s approval ratings after two weeks of public impeachment hearings.

According to the poll results released Tuesday afternoon, 24 percent of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic would vote for Joe Biden, while Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets 16 percent, Elizabeth Warren receives 14 percent, and Sen. Bernie Sanders gets 13 percent.

After two weeks of public impeachment hearings in the investigation of President Trump, 40 percent of all registered voters approve of Trump in his role as president, and 54 percent disapprove. When compared to QU’s October 23 poll, President Trump received a 38 percent approval rating, while 58 disapproved.

45 percent of registered voters think President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 48 percent think he should not be impeached and removed.

When compared to the October 23 poll from QU, 48 percent of registered voters thought he should be impeached and removed, while 46 percent didn’t think so.

26 percent of Democratic leaning pollers say healthcare is the most important issue to them in deciding who to vote for, followed by climate change at 21 percent, and the economy at 14 percent.

35 percent of Democratic leaning pollers say the most important candidate quality is ‘winning the 2020 election’. Both ‘honesty’ and ‘cares about people’ follow at 19 percent each.

Read the full poll results here.