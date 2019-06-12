Politics

Quinnipiac National Poll finds top Dem challengers lead Trump in matchups

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 07:55 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 05:48 PM EDT

Quinnipiac National Poll finds top Dem challengers lead Trump in matchups

(WTNH) - Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, a Quinnipiac University poll finds Democratic challengers lead President Donald Trump released on Wednesday. 

According to the Quinnipiac University National Poll, matchups against President Donald Trump included Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, California Senator Kamala Harris, and more. You can see the full list below: 

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over President Trump 51 - 42 percent;

California Sen. Kamala Harris ahead of Trump 49 - 41 percent;

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tops Trump 49 - 42 percent;

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg edges Trump 47 - 42 percent;

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker by a nose over Trump 47 - 42 percent.

The poll states for the Trump-Biden matchup, women back Biden 60 - 34 percent, as men are divided with 47 percent for Biden and 46 percent for Trump. White voters are divided with 47 percent for Trump and 46 percent for Biden. The Democrat leads 85 - 12 percent among black voters and 58 - 33 percent among Hispanic voters. 

Republicans go to Trump 91 - 6 percent. Biden leads 95 - 3 percent among Democrats and 58 - 28 percent among independent voters. 

American voters give Trump a negative 42 - 53 percent overall job approval rating. 

For the full poll report, click here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center