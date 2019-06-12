Quinnipiac National Poll finds top Dem challengers lead Trump in matchups Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

(WTNH) - Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, a Quinnipiac University poll finds Democratic challengers lead President Donald Trump released on Wednesday.

According to the Quinnipiac University National Poll, matchups against President Donald Trump included Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, California Senator Kamala Harris, and more. You can see the full list below:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over President Trump 51 - 42 percent;

California Sen. Kamala Harris ahead of Trump 49 - 41 percent;

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tops Trump 49 - 42 percent;

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg edges Trump 47 - 42 percent;

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker by a nose over Trump 47 - 42 percent.

The poll states for the Trump-Biden matchup, women back Biden 60 - 34 percent, as men are divided with 47 percent for Biden and 46 percent for Trump. White voters are divided with 47 percent for Trump and 46 percent for Biden. The Democrat leads 85 - 12 percent among black voters and 58 - 33 percent among Hispanic voters.

Republicans go to Trump 91 - 6 percent. Biden leads 95 - 3 percent among Democrats and 58 - 28 percent among independent voters.

American voters give Trump a negative 42 - 53 percent overall job approval rating.

For the full poll report, click here.

