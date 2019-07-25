Quinnipiac Poll: Biden only Democrat leading Trump

1  of  3
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A new Quinnipiac University poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden is the only Democrat that’s currently leading President Donald Trump in the critical swing state of Ohio.

The poll out Thursday morning shows the other leading democratic contenders are each locked in a dead heat with President Trump.

Those other leading contenders include: Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Cory Booker.

The QU poll shows women, black voters, and independent voters are giving Biden his lead in the match-up over President Trump.

