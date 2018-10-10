Quinnipiac Poll shows Lamont's lead over Stefanowski in Governor's Race Ned Lamont (left) and Bob Stefanowski (right) [ + - ] Video

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A new Quinnipiac Poll shows Democratic Candidate Ned Lamont with an 8 percentage point lead over Republican Bob Stefanowski in Connecticut's Governor's Race.

Quinnipiac; Lamont 47%, Stefanowski 39%, Griebel 11% — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) October 10, 2018

According to the Quinnipiac Poll, 47 percent of likely voters said they would vote for Lamont on Election Day, while 39 percent said they would vote for Stefanowski.

Women; Lamont 53%, Stefanowski 31%, Griebel 13% — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) October 10, 2018

Men; Stefanowski 46%, Lamont 41%, Griebel 9% — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) October 10, 2018

There is also 11 percent who said they would vote for petitioning candidate Oz Griebel.

Unaffiliated; Lamont 42%, Stefanowski 36%, Griebel 18% — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) October 10, 2018

There are just 27 days to go until Election Day.

21% say they might change their mind — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) October 10, 2018

To read the full poll results, click here.