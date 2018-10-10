Politics

Quinnipiac Poll shows Lamont's lead over Stefanowski in Governor's Race

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A new Quinnipiac Poll shows Democratic Candidate Ned Lamont with an 8 percentage point lead over Republican Bob Stefanowski in Connecticut's Governor's Race.

According to the Quinnipiac Poll, 47 percent of likely voters said they would vote for Lamont on Election Day, while 39 percent said they would vote for Stefanowski.

There is also 11 percent who said they would vote for petitioning candidate Oz Griebel.

There are just 27 days to go until Election Day.

To read the full poll results, click here. 

