Politics

Raising smoking age to 21 raises debate in Washington

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 07:08 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 07:08 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) - Raising the smoking age from 18 to 21; It's a hot topic at the State Capitol. 12 states have already done it and there's a new push in Washington to tackle teen use of tobacco especially e-cigarettes nationwide.

Watch the video above for more.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center