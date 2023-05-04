HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The House passed a bill on Thursday at the Connecticut State Capitol, which would make it mandatory for police transports to wear a seatbelt while riding in a law enforcement vehicle.

The bill will require the Police Officer Standards and Training Council to create a new process to address violations of the new policy.

The bill comes after 36-year-old Randy Cox was paralyzed while riding in the back of a police transport van without a seat belt. When the van stopped abruptly, Cox flew head-first into a metal partition inside the van, which left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Five officers with the New Haven Police Department are now facing criminal charges as a result of Cox’s life-changing injuries.

The Cox family is suing the city of New Haven for $100 million.

The bill is now headed to the Senate.