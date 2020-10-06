RECAP: CT’s 5th Congressional District Debate: Hayes, Sullivan, Walczak

Conn. (WTNH) — The congressional candidates in the fifth district squared-off (virtually) Monday night. Questions included topics about the pandemic, policing, and the Supreme Court.

Incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes faced off against federal prosecutor, Republican Candidate David X. Sullivan, and Independent candidate, former Police Commissioner Bruce Walczak.

Western Connecticut State University hosted them and the League of Women Voters of Connecticut moderated the debate.

Questions ran the gamut: they focused on everything from police brutality and racial injustice, bipartisanship, how to help students during the pandemic, and the Supreme Court.

One question focused on whether or not justices should be added.

Congresswoman Hayes (D-CT) said, “In terms of increasing the justices, I would have to see the specific legislation or specific proposal, but right now I don’t think anything is off the table.”

Sullivan (R-New Fairfield) said, “It’s very important that the Supreme Court does not become a legislature in and of itself. We want justices who interpret the law, not make the law.”‘

Walczak (I-Newtown) said, “Many people have lost faith in the ability to resolve the Constitutional issues for all our people. The process of how appointees have been made over the last 12 years has been appalling, to say the least.”

Where they all agreed was when they were asked about a national mask mandate in public areas. They all believed these are decisions that should be made at the state level, not the federal level.

All of these candidates will be on the ballot Nov. 3.