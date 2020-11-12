Recount triggered by Election Day mistake in Connecticut

(WTNH) — More than a week after the election and voters still don’t know who their State Representative in the 90th House District will be. The district covers Wallingford and Cheshire.

The candidates Republican incumbent Craig Fishbein and Democratic challenger Jim Jinks.

Jim Jinks the Democratic Candidate in the 90th House District says, “The State Democrats and State Republicans, we all thought I had won.”

But a recount was triggered after a vote tally discrepancy was uncovered at one of the elementary school polling places in Wallingford.

Town Clerk Barbara Thompson says it is unclear whether it was human error or a software glitch with the state’s central voter registration system. “It baffles me. I can’t figure it out.”

A team of election volunteers in Wallingford is painstakingly recounting more than 9,000 ballots.

Adding to the re-canvassing pain is an avalanche of absentee ballots. Workers have to verify the number of envelopes today is equal to the number recorded on Election Day. Both inner and outer envelopes have to be counted.

Barbara Thompson Wallingford’s Town Clerk admits, “It’s very tedious and more tedious as the day has gone on.”

The district stretches into Cheshire where a dozen workers are also rerunning ballots.

Prior to the recount – Republican Craig Fishbein was declared the winner by 21 votes over Democratic Challenger Jim Jinks. “This can not be considered a solidly red district anymore. I think we’ve changed that to this point no matter what happens with a recount,” according to Jinks.

Jinks got in the race after Fishbein re-tweeted a racist message someone else posted.

“What he did hurt a lot of people in this district,” said Jinks.

Fishbein says he was frustrated after then-presidential candidate Joe Biden said Black voters considering Trump “ain’t black.”

Biden walked back his comments. Fischbein apologized. The sitting State Representative was at the recount but declined any further comment about the race.

Because of the sheer volume of the paperwork election workers have to go through. There may not be a winner declared until Friday. The Secretary of the State’s office will certify all vote totals from this election year on Nov. 25.