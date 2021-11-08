Recount underway for Norwich City Council seats

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A recount is underway for Norwich City Council seats after last week’s election.

The mayor holds one of those seats, which he won handily last week, but six other seats are up for grabs. The top four candidates also won pretty handily, so they seem to have a lock on those seats.

It’s those last two seats where five candidates are very close, too close to call. We understand that two of those candidates are just five votes apart.

The votes for all 11 candidates are being recounted. We understand that there were 521 absentee ballots. They were hand-counted on election night, so they have to be hand-counted Monday, and that is expected to take quite a long time.

“It took six or seven hours on election night, so they’re actually doing more work because they have to go back and look at the envelopes and stuff like that, so it’s actually probably going to take them longer than that,” head moderator JoAnn Merolla-Martin said.

“Without a definitive yes, you’re in, or no, you’re not, it’s like I’m having to relive Election Day all over again,” City Council Candidate Robert Bell (R) said.

Going into this election, the Democrats held a 4 to 3 majority. That could change with this recount, and what will most likely change either way is the makeup of the council because at least two of the current top six vote-getters are newcomers.

