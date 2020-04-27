Red Cross urging blood donations as government leaders plan to reopen the state

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police hosted a blood drive at their academy in Meriden Monday. More than 100 donors turned out to give during the extreme shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Donors got their temperature taken and asked screening questions before they rolled up their sleeves Monday.

The facility is empty during the pandemic – all students learning remotely – but the troopers wanted to help bring up the donation numbers any way they could.

Trooper 1st Class Christine Jeltema explained, “We still do have people with cancer, mothers who are giving birth who need this blood. It’s still a crucial need.”

RELATED: CT State Police hosting emergency blood drive due to shortage from coronavirus outbreak

Connecticut Red Cross Chief Executive Officer, Mario Bruno told News 8, once the blood is donated, it is not tested for COVID-19. Bruno says there is a good reason for that.

We do not test for COVID19. There’s no indication that COVID19 can be transferred with a blood donation at this point. And if you look at other viruses in the past, they have never gone through in a blood donation. Mario Bruno, CEO Connecticut Red Cross

Since schools, churches, and community centers have all been closed due to the pandemic, a large percentage of scheduled blood drives have also been canceled.

But, as government leaders begin to contemplate how to re-open the state, Bruno says this life post-COVID-19 will put a strain on the blood drive system without as many donations during the pandemic.

“As the country starts to re-open, elective surgeries, accidents those things are going to take place and the Red Cross needs to make sure there is enough safe blood for those in need,” Bruno explained.

At Monday’s blood drive, Governor Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysewicz, and Senator Richard Blumenthal thanked volunteers for making the effort to come out.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and her family rolled up their sleeves: ” You will be seeing my husband later this afternoon. He will be donating to help the cause.”

Governor Ned Lamont saying, “There may not have been quite as much need over the last month. But we are ramping back up again and we need each and every one of you to do your part.”

You can help by visiting REDCROSSBLOOD.org.

