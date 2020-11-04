Referendums on the ballot in cities across CT Election Day 2020

Conn. (WTNH) — While politicians are headlining Tuesday’s ballots, there are referendums on the ballot in a number of Connecticut communities.

WATERBURY

The future of the city’s Christopher Columbus statue is on the ballot Tuesday. Voters are deciding whether it will stay in its place at Waterbury City Hall or if it will be moved to another location.

CHESHIRE

The hot topic is whether the town should approve a major finance move. An appropriate and bond authorization worth $1.4 million could go to HVAC and locker room improvements at the Cheshire police station.

TORRINGTON

Community members have a choice of whether to approve nearly $160 million to build a new high school, middle school, and central administration office. That financial commitment would also go toward the demolition of the existing Torrington High School.

NEW HAVEN

Voters are being asked about the assignment of some of the city’s funds. City leaders are asking whether the health and climate crisis should be addressed by transferring funds from the military budget to city programs for human needs, jobs, and what they’re calling an “environmentally sustainable economy.”

NEWINGTON

A referendum question asks whether to approve $35.5 million in bonding to renovate Anna Reynolds Elementary School.

Due, in part, to the high voter turnout, I was told we likely won’t have the official referendum results until sometime Wednesday.