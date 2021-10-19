Reminder: Absentee ballots available ahead of Election Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state leaders are reminding voters absentee ballots are available for Election Day 2021.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Gov. Ned Lamont are scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday morning in Hartford, urging voter participation.

According to Public Act No. 21-2 from this June’s special session, COVID-19 may be used as a valid reason for requesting a ballot for any primary, election, or referendum held before Nov. 3.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

Ballots can be requested through the secretary of the state’s website, then returned to the voter’s town clerk’s office in their city or town. Click here to find your town clerk.