Removal not recommended for Hartford State’s Attorney who failed to complete police shooting reports

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

Deadly police shooting investigations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Chief State’s Attorney is not recommending that that the Hartford State’s Attorney should be removed from office for not completing reports into officer involved shootings.

On Wednesday, the report to the Criminal Justice commission concerning untimely reports of investigations of the use of deadly force by police officers resulting in deaths in the judicial district of Hartford, was released.

It says that Hartford State’s Attorney Gail Hardy did find the officers were justified in each case but she just did not officially complete the reports.

It also defends the job that Hardy has done overall and points out that she oversees the busiest state’s attorney’s office in the state and that she may have been distracted, which may have led to her not officially completing the reports.

The commission does not recommend Hardy’s removal from office, but recommends meeting with her to discuss the matter and what steps are being taken. Also when or not she should be disciplined, such as a suspension or oral or written reprimand.

