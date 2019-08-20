Renewed calls for positive train control on 50th anniversary of deadly crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– On Tuesday, on this 50th anniversary of a deadly train collision in Darien, there are renewed calls from local lawmakers for the full implementation of positive train control.

On this day in 1969, four people were killed and 43 others injured in that crash.

It was the first time the National Transportation Safety Board recommended positive train control to be mandatory.

It prevents train collisions, derailments and improves safety.

That event is at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at New Haven’s Union Station.