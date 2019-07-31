Rep. Himes travels to Columbia and Panama to discuss drug supply chain

(WTNH) – Congressman Jim Himes returned from a trip to Columbia and Panama on Wednesday where he met with officials to discuss the growing issues involved in the drug trade.

“The drug pipeline from Columbia into the US and, eventually, Connecticut, touches on many of the major issues our country is facing today – border security, the opioid epidemic and national security – and we must dedicate the necessary resources to help combat it while reducing demand at home,” Himes said.

Data shows over 2,000 tons of cocaine came out of Colombia in 2018 and the estimated number of users in the United States has risen by 40% from 2014 to 2017. Cocaine related deaths have increased by 160% in that same time frame.

In Connecticut’s city of Bridgeport, a kilogram of cocaine has a street value ranging from $27,500 to $34,000.

