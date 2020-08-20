Rep. Jahana Hayes previews Sen. Kamala Harris’ historic speech she’ll give during DNC

(WTNH) — It will be historic night as Senator Kamala Harris will accept the democratic nomination for Vice Presidents of the United States, running with former Vice President Joe Biden.

This moment, on many levels, represents a full-circle moment for generations of Black women and women of color in general who have struggled and fought for their political contributions and aspirations to be recognized.



The California senator and daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants will take her turn in the spotlight on day three of the Democratic National Convention.

News 8 spoke exclusively with U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes about this moment and what it could mean for the country as we inch toward Election Day next month.

“In a symbolic way, she symbolizes that Boe Biden says to all of America, ‘I hear you because she is the intersection of so many of the realities and she will partner with him and provide him a unique perspective.’ I think the fact that she is not afraid to challenge his ideas or his perspective and open doors into different communities and perspectives is necessary right now.”



Former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are also expected to speak.