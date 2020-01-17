 

Rep. Larson, Courtney hold public forum to discuss impeachment, crisis in the middle east, earthquakes in Puerto Rico

by: WTNH Staff

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a packed house as two Connecticut congressmen heard from the public about the current impeachment trial against President Trump, the crisis in the middle east, and the earthquakes in Puerto Rico.

Representative John Larson and Joe Courtney hosted the forum in at the Riverfront Community Center in Glastonbury Thursday night.

Several people took the mic, voicing their concerns.

But one man News 8 spoke to said that’s not enough:

“There’s clearly a lot of people who want to sound-off, have a lot of pent-up frustration, use this as a forum. But the fact is there’s only 7 or 8 people who got the mic – it’s hard to tell what’s going on with the rest of the people.”

– Don Weinholtz, forum attendee

Hartford

