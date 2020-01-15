Republican Connecticut Congressional candidate Robert Hyde embroiled in latest impeachment evidence

President Trump supporter accused of discussing the surveillance of ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

(CNN/ABC) — A big supporter of President Trump is now at the center an alleged push to fire U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Yovanovitch was recalled from her post back in April. She later testified in the U.S. House’s impeachment inquiry.

Documents from the inquiry were made public Tuesday.

They included a series of texts from Connecticut Congressional candidate Robert Hyde.

Hyde messaged an associate of the President’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

ABC News reports one of the texts from Hyde refers to an unidentified woman as an expletive, and was surprised that the president had not fired her yet. The unidentified woman is believed to be Yovanovitch.

In the texts, he also implied she was under surveillance.

House officials say Hyde was talking about Yovanovitch, but he did not mention her by name. Hyde denied to CNN he was discussing the former U.S. Ambassador.

Democratic Party Chair of CT Nancy Wyman issued a statement regarding the story: