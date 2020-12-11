 

Republican Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton to become CT’s next State Tax Commissioner

(WTNH) — Longtime Republican mayor Mark Boughton of Danbury is about take a new job in the Lamont Administration.

Top lawmakers have confirmed that Boughton will become the next State Tax Commissioner in Governor Lamont’s Democratic Administration.

Boughton has run for governor three times as a Republican. He is the longest-serving mayor in Danbury history serving his tenth term. Boughton will replace an acting tax commissioner.

Democratic leaders in the legislature say they applaud the choice and the state will benefit from working in a bipartisan way.

