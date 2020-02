FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2011, file photo former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., gestures during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Walsh, a former Illinois congressman, says he’ll challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020. The tea party favorite argues that Trump is unfit for the White House. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(WTNH) — Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh has announced he is ending his presidential campaign against President Donald Trump Friday morning.

He made the announcement on an interview with CNN Friday morning and also posted it on his campaign website.

Walsh states on his website that “this is not my party,” and told CNN that “[Trump] can’t be beat in the Republican party…the party has become a ‘cult.'”

Walsh announced his candidacy on ABC’s “This Week” in August 2019.