Republican lawmakers push to tackle juvenile crime this legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The start of the 2022 legislative session is one week away. There is a push from some lawmakers to tackle public safety, specifically juvenile crime.

“It’s not a great way to live and Connecticut was not like this before,” said Sandy Kraus of Branford.

Kraus said thieves broke into her home, stole her keys and purse, and took off in her car before crashing it. The cost of repairs is now more than $30,000.

“10 years ago, this would have bankrupt us when we were raising kids and paying tuition,” Kraus said. “I don’t know what we would have done.”

She was among those who spoke at the state Capitol Wednesday. Republican lawmakers are hoping to address residents’ mounting concerns over violent and juvenile crime.

Some of the points within the House Republicans’ proposal include enacting stricter penalties and instituting mandatory GPS monitoring for some young offenders.

“The good news is each one of the legislators has a clean slate with this new legislative session,” said John Porriello of Safe Streets Connecticut. “They can change the environment and hold criminals accountable.”

They are hoping to come together with their Democratic counterparts and find bipartisan support.

“I think there’s a lot of common ground here,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

For a closer look at the Republicans’ plan, click here.