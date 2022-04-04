NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has chosen his running mate.

According to top Republican leaders, State Rep. Laura Devlin of Fairfield has been named the party’s lieutenant governor candidate.

Republican leaders offered their congratulations to Devlin Monday night:

“Laura is a fierce advocate for working- and middle-class families,” said Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly. “She is incredibly hardworking, intelligent, and passionate about public service and making Connecticut a better and stronger place for all. Across our state, Laura is known for her years of work fighting for a stronger economy and transportation system without taking more out of taxpayers’ wallets with new taxes or tolls. Families in Laura’s home district know her for her commitment to education, good government, and protecting our environment. It has been an honor to serve alongside Laura in the legislature. All of Connecticut would be well served with Laura helping lead our state and standing up for the voices of Connecticut families.”

“Congratulations to Laura Devlin on her decision to run for Lieutenant Governor for our great state,” said Senator Paul Formica. “Laura has been an outstanding leader in the Republican Party and as a state representative for the 134th district in the General Assembly for nearly eight years. I’m thrilled to see that Bob Stefanowski has asked Laura to join him to bring new leadership to CT this November.”

Stefanowski is expected to make a formal campaign announcement Tuesday.